Two men to appear before court today for criminal damage in Ballinabranna

The two men who were arrested in connection with a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occurred on the evening of Sunday 23 January in the Ballinabrannagh area have both been charged.

At approximately 8.50pm on Sunday night, gardaí received reports of a car on fire outside a residence in the Ballinabrannagh. The fire was extinguished by local fire services and no injuries were reported.

Early investigations identified an offending vehicle and at approximately 9.35pm, gardaí observed this vehicle on the Naas Road (N7) travelling towards Dublin. The car was stopped by gardaí without incident.

Two men in their 20s were arrested and were detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The men are due to appear before Kilkenny District Court today, Tuesday 25 January.