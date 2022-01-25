What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

By Alana Calvert, PA

Tuesday’s front pages are dominated by the introduction of legislation for remote working, and Russian military exercises off the coast of Ireland.

The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner both lead with the Government rejecting to introduce a right to work from home. Instead, proposed legislation will allow employees to request remote working.

Elsewhere, The Echo reports that almost a quarter of Co Cork’s political representatives have received death threats, according to a new survey.

The Irish Independent reports that the Government are beginning to identify the most suitable locations for remote working hubs across the country.

Meanwhile, the Irish Daily Mail and the Irish Sun lead with plans by Russia to hold navy military exercises off the coast of Ireland. On Monday, the Minister for Foreign Affairs said the exercises were “not welcome” amid increasing international tensions over a Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Irish Daily Star leads with the funeral of Peadar Doyle, the man whose body was brought in to a Carlow post office.

While the Belfast Telegraph reports that the leader of the UUP could face the standard’s watchdog over tweets he posted online.

In Britain, the front pages are dominated by fresh partygate revelations after Downing Street admitted that Carrie Johnson threw a birthday party for Boris Johnson in 2020.

The Guardian writes that on June 19th, 2020, the British prime minister’s then-fiancée threw him a birthday party which was attended by up to 30 staff – despite Covid rules at the time banning indoor social gatherings.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun, the Daily Star and i also lead with the claims, with the Mirror quoting the daughter of a man who died of Covid in the weeks before the birthday party, calling it “sickening”.

Members of Mr Johnson’s team were emailed in advance asking them to come to “wish the prime minister happy birthday”, according to a source quoted in The Times.

In more fresh claims of misconduct at Downing Street, The Independent reports that an Islamophobia review announced by the Tories in 2019 had not progressed beyond that.

 

Elsewhere, Metro, the Daily Express and the Daily Telegraph all lead with the growing threat of war in Eastern Europe as Western leaders prepare for a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The  Financial Times also carries fears over the potential “lightning war”, quoting the British prime minister as saying the 60 Russian battle groups on the borders of Ukraine could “take out Kyiv”.

