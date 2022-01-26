Carlow College receives gender equality award

Carlow College self-assessment team members Dr Elaine Callinan; Dr Eric Derr; Michael Sherman, secretary; and Fiona McGuill, chairperson

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW College has just been presented with a prestigious award following a successful application in 2021.

The Athena SWAN (Scientific Women’s Academic Network) Bronze Award recognises the advancement of gender equality in higher education and follows the submission by Carlow College of a detailed self-assessment of gender equality and a comprehensive four-year action plan for enacting positive culture change.

The project was a key priority for the college, with a self-assessment team established which included representatives from across the institution.

“We are delighted to receive the Athena SWAN Bronze Award in recognition of our commitment to advancing gender equality across higher education,” said Fiona McGuill, chairperson of the self-assessment team.

“This is a very important achievement for Carlow College staff and students. The award is a testament to the work that has been carried out right across the college and reaffirms to our commitment to the Athena SWAN principles of equality and inclusion,” said college president Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh.

The Athena SWAN charter is a framework that is used across the globe to support and transform gender equality in higher education and research. The charter launched in Ireland in 2015 with a specific remit to encourage and recognise commitment to advancing the careers of women in science, technology, engineering, maths and medicine (STEMM) employment. The charter has since been expanded to include arts, humanities, social sciences, business and law and staff working in professional, managerial and support roles.