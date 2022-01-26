Carlow gymnastics programme for children with disablities

  • Home >
Wednesday, January 26, 2022

An inclusive gymnastics programme for children with physical disabilities will commence next month. Carlow Sports Partnership are supporting the Carlow Gymnastics Club and IWA sport with the GymAble programme in Carlow.

The four week programme starts 26 February for children with disability aged 5-10 with other groups and ages added in the coming weeks. It will take place at the gymnastics club at Shamrock Business Park Carlow. Places are limited and it is €20 for four week weeks. Booking through Eventbrite.

