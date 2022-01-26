Carlow man urinated beside altar in church

A MAN who entered a Tullow church and urinated by the altar was given a suspended prison sentence at Carlow District Court last week.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Tullow on 16 October last and to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on the same date at Church Street, Tullow. He also pleaded guilty to failing to appear at a sitting of Carlow District Court last November. The man was brought to court on foot of a bench warrant.

Sergeant Hud Kelly said the defendant entered the church and urinated on a carpet along the side of the altar with parishioners present. The man also used “expletive language” in the church. The defendant was described as intoxicated at the time.

“He then barred himself in the ladies’ toilet of the New Moon restaurant on Church Street. He refused to come out for 20 minutes, causing gardaí to force entry to effect an arrest,” added Sgt Kelly.

The defendant had seven previous convictions, including for public order and road traffic offences.

The defendant represented himself in court. “I would like to apologise for my behaviour,” he told Judge Geraldine Carthy.

The defendant said he had been under the influence and had been using cannabis tea. However, he said it was not a narcotic.

“If you wish to keep me in prison, no problem; whatever you want to do, I respect your decision,” he said.

Judge Carthy imposed a three-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months on the criminal damage charge. A €400 fine was imposed for the public order charge.

