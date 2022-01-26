Have your say on improving the water quality in our local rivers

By Suzanne Pender

PEOPLE IN Carlow are being asked for their views on what can be done to improve water quality in local rivers, after recent reports show the effects of climate change are becoming more noticeable.

A public consultation on the Draft River Basin Management Plan is currently underway and this is your chance to have a say. Agencies responsible for protecting Ireland’s rivers have found that agriculture, forestry and urban wastewater treatment are the leading causes of pollution in our rivers, lakes, estuaries and coastal waters.

“There’s a big effort involving a lot of organisations trying to pinpoint what’s happening in our rivers. We need local people to help us get a better understanding,” said Ann Phelan of the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO).

“We live in unprecedented times. The effects of climate change and loss of biodiversity are clear, and this will have knock-on effects for our health and wellbeing. This is especially true with water quality in our rivers,” she added.

LAWPRO works with the 31 local authorities in Ireland, assessing the condition and health of our rivers. While some rivers have improved, unfortunately half of the rivers and lakes in Ireland are failing to meet good water quality standards.

“We need urgent action to stop the decline, reverse the damage and protect these vital natural resources,” said Ann.

The Carlow public is being asked to register to attend one of two meetings in Carlow. Consultation meetings take place on 15 and 17 February via Zoom. These meetings will provide vital information on the Draft River Basin Management Plan for Ireland 2022-2027, a question and answer session and a discussion on local issues. Please note, the meeting on 15 February will also cover the Graiguecullen/Portarlington Municipal District area.

“This is your chance to have your say and put forward your views on what needs to be done to help the rivers of Co Carlow,” said Ann.

Register for your local meeting at www.lawaters.ie or via Facebook @LAWPROteam. You can contact LAWPRO’s head office on 052 616 6230. For information on the Draft River Basin Management plan 2022-2027, visit the virtual consultation room at LAwaters.ie.