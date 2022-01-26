Have your say on the school transport scheme

By Suzanne Pender

PARENTS, guardians, students and others are urged to have their say on school transport and help ensure that the service meets current and future needs.

The move comes as education minister Norma Foley opened a consultation process with stakeholders as part of the review of the school transport scheme.

Carlow Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan has encouraged members of the public to participate.

“The review currently being conducted by the Department of Education encompasses the school transport scheme for children with special educational needs and the primary and post-primary school transport schemes,” the deputy explained.

“The review will examine the current scheme, its broader effectiveness and sustainability, with a view to ensuring that it serves students and their families appropriately. Parents, guardians and pupils should make their voices heard and submit their views now so we have a better service for all.”

Parents and guardians are invited to complete a survey, which is accessible via https://dessurveys.education.gov.ie/surveys/Parent-and-Guardian-School-Transport-Survey and on gov.ie at gov.ie/schooltransportreview.

Post-primary students are also invited to complete a survey, which is accessible at https://dessurveys.education.gov.ie/surveys/Post-Primary-Pupils-School-Transport-Survey and on gov.ie at gov.ie/schooltransportreview.

The closing date for completing these surveys is Thursday 10 February.