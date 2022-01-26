Work to restore courthouse railings has finally begun

By Suzanne Pender

WORK finally began this week on the conservation of the railings at Carlow Courthouse, but the long-awaited project has been described as “a marathon rather than a sprint”.

For years, the appalling condition of the historic railings has dominated debate at local council meetings, so the fact that restoration work has begun by the OPW has been warmly welcomed this week. However, it’s expected to be a long and exhaustive process with 60 sections identified on the railings, each requiring specialised and detailed restoration work.

The project is being carried out by a specialist company in the area of restoration and conservation work, based in Northern Ireland.

Funding has been allocated for the restoration of ten sections of the railings at the Old Dublin Road side of the courthouse building. It is understood that an examination of this section will then determine the scale of the project and the expected overall cost to restore the entire railings.

“Look, it’s a really good news story that work has begun on the project and we’re at the starting line, but it’s going to be a marathon rather than a sprint,” stated cllr Fergal Browne. “There are 60 sections and there is a commitment there for funding of the first section, but the reality is it’s going to take years for the railings to be finished.”

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor also welcomed the commencement of work on the courthouse railings, adding that the work was one of a number of historical projects in the county that she was pushing for additional funding.

“I have invited minister of state at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform Patrick O’Donovan to come to Carlow to see the work on the courthouse railings and also to visit Carlow Castle and the work done on the Browneshill Dolmen,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“I expect him down in the next couple of weeks to stress how important it is to secure funding for these projects,” she added.