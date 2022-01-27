Darkness and light at Tullow housing estate!

By Elizabeth Lee

“WHEN a developer wants to install fancy lights, they should be prevented and made to put in standard lights instead,” cllr William Paton asserted at the last meeting of Tullow Municipal District.

He made the comment when he raised the issue of poor lighting in the Rathsillan estate in Tullow. He said that the issue with the street lighting there had been going on for 16 years, with some lights being on 24/7 at times ,while at other times, half the estate would be in darkness. Blaming the type of lighting that was originally installed by the developer, he said that they should stick to conventional bulbs instead.

Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue agreed, adding that “ultimately, all the lights need to be changed there”.