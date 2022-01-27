Death notices and funeral announcements

Deirdre Keegan (née Law)

Tombeagh, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow – 25th January 2022 after a brief illness in her 100th year in the loving care of all at Waterford Regional Hospital and Signa Care Nursing Home, Bunclody; beloved wife of the late Norman and loving mother of Ann, Joyce and Richard. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Peter and Larry, grandchildren Mark, Elaine, David, Craig, Alan, Paul, Ian and Emma, great-grandchildren, Darragh, Jake, Caoimhe, Sorcha, Riain, Eimear, Oisin, James, Andy and Zara, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow (Eircode R93 C560) on Thursday from 6pm. to 8pm. Removal at 1.30pm. on Friday (via her residence) to St. John The Baptist Church, Hacketstown arriving for 2pm. Service after which she will be laid to rest in Hacketstown Cemetery.

‘At Rest’

The family would like to thank the staff at Waterford Regional Hospital and Signa Care Nursing Home, Bunclody for the compassion and kindness shown to Deirdre during her short illness.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines.