Footbridge proposals on hold

By Suzanne Pender

COUNCIL officials were accused of “blackmailing” the people of Bagenalstown by suggesting traffic lights at two dangerous bridges instead of giving them the footbridges they deserve.

Cllr Arthur McDonald raised the issue of Kilcarraig bridge and Kilree bridge in Bagenalstown, pointing out that both should receive funding under the Active Travel programme.

“I know leisure walks are not included under Active Travel, but there is a huge amount of children going to school and people walking to work in Burnside and other places like the cemetery over Kilcarraig bridge and Kilree bridge,” said cllr McDonald.

“I am asking that you include the two bridges in the programme for this year,” he added.

Cllr McDonald stated that Tullow, Castlecomer and Inistioge have all received funding in recent times for a footbridge and he urged that Bagenalstown should be included, too.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman confirmed that an application for funding for the bridges was submitted to the National Transport Authority last year, but a “further piece of work” was required to progress the matter. Mr O’Gorman suggested that “perhaps a lighting system” could resolve the situation.

“Don’t blackmail us with traffic lights … you’ve had a full year to do it and you didn’t do it,” said cllr McDonald.

Cllr Andy Gladney said that he, too, “wouldn’t be in favour of lights at the bridges”, adding that they would “cause chaos”.

Mr O’Gorman said that a traffic light study would be carried out and when the report was completed “we’ll see where we can go from there”.