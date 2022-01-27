Man appears in court charged with deception over Carlow post office incident

A 40-year-old man has appeared before Kilkenny District Court charged with two counts of deception.

Declan Haughney of Pollerton Road, Carlow was arrested on Wedneday and charged in relation to an incident in Carlow town last Friday in which a dead man was brought into a post office.

It is alleged that the body of Peader Doyle (66) was brought to Hosey’s post office and an attempt was made to claim the dead man’s pension.

No application was made for bail, according to the Irish Examiner.

Judge Geraldine Carthy remanded the defandant in custody to appear before Carlow District Court on February 2nd.