Mayo to feature on US network with 155 million viewers

The US TV travel show Ireland with Michael is set to showcase Co Mayo as a holiday destination to audiences of 155 million people across the US and Canada on the PBS network.

Michael Londra, the Emmy nominated Irish singer-producer, is originally from Wexford town and is now living in the United States.

Mr Londra hosts the travel show which airs across the PBS network in the US and Canada.

In each episode, he takes viewers on an intriguing journey to the popular and some of the lesser-known Irish destinations to learn about Irish history, meet local artisans, experience small-town pubs and food, and enjoy unique musical and cultural experiences, the Western People reports.

In 2021, Mr Londra and his crew travelled to Mayo to film a full episode.

Westport House

According to the Western People, he begins with a drive out to Achill Island to follow the life of Granuaile. From there it’s on to Westport House the site of the pirate queen’s former castle where he interviews the house historian and talks about gentry’s life in the West of Ireland.

Granuaile’s life story leads Michael across the wild and scenic coast of Achill where he discusses peat harvesting on this boggy isle, tales of maritime legends, and to hear the slow airs of Joanie Madden.

The episode includes a performance from local band Billow Wood at Belleek Castle in Ballina.

Mr Londra also visits he North Mayo Genealogy Centre at Enniscoe outside Crossmolina to learn about his ancestry from a local genealogist and ex-archaeologist.

The episode concludes on the Galway-Mayo border at the village of Cong. The Quiet Man was filmed in the village and Mr Londra hears some stories about the famous film from locals.

Mr Londra said: “Pre-pandemic North America has been the fastest-growing vacation market for Irish tourism, accounting for 33 per cent of foreign earnings, I am very glad to be able to support the Irish arts, tourism and hospitality sectors and I very much hope that the show assists the international tourism recovery for Ireland post-pandemic.”

Aer Lingus, Tourism Ireland and CIE Tours sponsor the Ireland with Michael series.