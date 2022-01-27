Success for St Leo’s French debating team

Keira Reilly, Rana Gharib, Emma Hughes and Heather Fitzpatrick, members of the senior French debating team in St Leo’s College, Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

FELICITATIONS and well done to Keira Reilly, Rana Gharib, Emma Hughes and Heather Fitzpatrick, who proceed to the semi-finals in the Alliance Française National Debating Competition.

The team got through to the last rounds of the competition after successfully opposing the motion ‘La téléréalité nuit à nos valeurs’ (Reality TV damages our values). The girls defeated Blackrock College in the debate, which was conducted over Zoom.

Special congratulations to Keira Reilly (fifth year), who was awarded the ***meilleure oratrice***, best speaker on the night. The team was guided and mentored by French teacher Úna Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh. St Leo’s College wishes them every success in the final, where they will oppose the motion ‘Intensive farming is a requirement’.