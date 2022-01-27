TD wants family carers to receive €1k pandemic bonus

By Suzanne Pender

THE exclusion of family carers from the pandemic recognition payment of €1,000 for frontline health workers has been strongly criticised by a local TD.

Sinn Féin deputy Kathleen Funchion criticised the decision, describing family carers as “the forgotten frontline, who protect our health service on an ongoing basis by providing care to loved ones”.

“Family carers do important work all of the time, but they deserve particular recognition for all the additional work they have undertaken in the past two years in very difficult circumstances,” said deputy Funchion.

“This important care saves the state billions of euro every year.

Many family carers were left feeling isolated and abandoned by the government during the pandemic. Practically all supports were withdrawn during the pandemic with day services and centre-based respite services initially withdrawn entirely, and only returning on a severally reduced capacity.

“Informal respite from other relatives was also cut off as an option as family members were forced to isolate during the pandemic. Family carers were also not considered for PPE provision or vaccine prioritisation,” she points out.

“Family carers are left behind by the government too often and cannot be forgotten again. Minister McGrath must do the right thing and extend this Covid recognition payment to family carers,” concluded deputy Funchion.