Borris and Ballon schools scoop county prizes in art competition

The youngsters in Ballon NS created this beauty!

This wonderful poster was created by the talented children in Borris NS

By Elizabeth Lee

Borris National School and Ballon National School are celebrating after scooping junior and senior county titles respectively in the prestigious national art competition, ***Someone Like Me***.

***Someone Like Me*** is a national celebration of the things that unite children of all abilities and, over its six-year history, more than 8,000 children have taken part, creating a contribution to developing more positive attitudes towards persons with disabilities.

The winning entry from Borris National School, Borris, was created by the pupils in teacher Michelle O’Sullivan’s second class.

Their work is a poster of classmates playing basketball, being surrounded by kind messages written in love hearts such as ‘include everyone’.

The senior title was scooped by teacher Marguerite Nolan’s class in Room 11 in Ballon NS.

“This amazing art piece was constructed by eight pupils with disabilities, who each created an outline of their hands with the caption, “We’ve got the whole world in our hands,” commented the judges.

Both schools were deemed winners by the judging panel “based on their insightful and inspirational responses to the theme”.

“We are exceptionally pleased with the response to this year’s competition which took place during challenging times not just in our schools, but right across our communities, due to the ongoing global pandemic,” said Deputy Anne Rabbitte, Minister of State with special responsibility for disability,

“I am so impressed by the standard of entry and the obvious thought that has gone into each creative submission. Once again, our primary school teachers and pupils have shown their commitment to putting ‘ability’ under the spotlight, helping to build a more inclusive society.”

Both schools will now go on to compete with more than 40 other schools from around the country for the overall national ***Someone Like Me*** award which will be announced at an online ceremony to be held on Thursday 3 February.