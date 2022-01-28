Carlow broadband problems ‘make no sense’

Carlovians are struggling to get a broadband connection while their neighbours have no issue.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said it did not make sense as she raised the issue of National Broadband Ireland broadband roll out in Co Carlow in the Dáil last week.

A person had contacted her to say he cannot access an NBI connection because the website says the survey is still pending.

“When my constituent checks on the NBI website and enters his Eircode postcode to see what stage it is at, his status is stuck. It is stuck on ‘survey pending’ and that has been going on for the past year. When he rings me, he tells me he is always told the same, namely, that it is stuck on pending and it has been like that for the past year. This means he cannot contact service providers of broadband to arrange a date to connect his house to be ready to receive the router from the service provider.

“At the same time, the status of his next-door neighbour, 100 m down the road on the same fibre line, is described on the NBI website as being ready to connect service providers. I hear this all the time, whereby neighbours have been left short compared with other neighbours. That is the biggest issue. I have been contacted by people who say there could be two houses on a road that have a connection, five that do not and then a further ten that do. It just does not make sense.”

The Carlow TD highlighted NBI contractors have been on the ground throughout the country for more than 22 months and more than 291,000 premises nationwide have been surveyed.

One thousand homes in Ireland were connected in December while a total of 29% of all premises in Carlow are within the intervention area for the NBI. However, Deputy Murnane O’Connor said they remained broadband poor areas that need to be addresses.

“That is the issue that is coming across my desk all the time.”

She called for the matter to be looked as broadband was vital to businesses and working from home.

“How can two houses on a road not have broadband and yet five houses beside them have it? It just does not make sense.”

In response, junior minister Martin Heydon said complications such as Covid-19 had impacted the delivery of the fibre network resulting in delays.

“The Department of Environment, Climate and Communications has worked closely with NBI to put in place a remedial plan under the contract. The focus for 2022 is to continue to develop momentum in the build, to catch up on the delays experienced, and to plan for acceleration.”

The minister said connection targets for 2022 would be agreed shortly.