Credit union encourages greener homes

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Credit Union in conjunction with Energia and House 2 Home has launched the CU Greener Homes scheme – a one-stop solution for home energy efficiency upgrades.

CU Greener Homes provides access to all of the information and supports needed to carry out home energy efficiency upgrades, including the initial assessment, the grant application process, the finance required and the project management.

“We’ve seen that there is a clear demand amongst our members to undertake improvements to maximise the energy efficiency of their homes,” said Siobhán Gray, credit manager at Carlow Credit Union.

“The CU Greener Homes initiative is an excellent opportunity for members to get all of their green home improvement needs completed in one go.”

Grants and supports of up to 40% are available for eligible work as part of this scheme. The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) provides grants of up to 35% depending on the age of the home and the type of energy efficiency improvements carried out.

In addition, as part of this initiative, Energia will provide additional support of up to 5%, subject to terms, conditions and eligibility criteria. Homeowners can apply to Carlow Credit Union for a loan should they need assistance with the remaining balance of the energy upgrade.

A key feature of the CU Greener Homes website is the Energy efficiency calculator. The calculator enables people to find out the cost of proposed home energy upgrades, the grant support which may be available, the cost of credit union finance and the impact of the work on the energy efficiency of your home.

“Whether you are considering a new boiler or a deep retrofit, CU Greener Homes is here to help you. The application process is easy and straightforward and can be done through the cugreeenerhome.ie website,” said Siobhán.