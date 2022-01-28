Death notices and funeral arrangements

John Keenan

Beechwood Nursing Home, Rathnapish, Carlow / Dunleckney, Bagenalstown, Carlow

John passed away (suddenly) in the care of Beechwood Nursing Home, Rathnapish on 26th January 2022. Pre-deceased by his parents John and Sheila. Beloved and gentle brother to Ken, Nicola and Nigel. Fondly remembered by his brother-in-law Padraig, sisters-in-law Carol and Mary Jo, nieces Julia and Jessica, nephews Andrew, Conor and Robert. Andrew’s wife Aileen and his grand-nephew Finn, aunts, uncles, relatives, friends and the staff and residents of Beechwood Nursing Home, Carlow. John will be dearly missed by all.

May John Rest In Peace

John will leave his home in Dunleckney on Saturday 29th January at 1.45pm, to arrive at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

John’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Those attending the funeral are kindly asked to wear a face mask and follow current Government Covid guidelines.

House private please.

Those who cannot attend can view John’s Mass live at the following link; http://www.bagenalstownparish.ie/.