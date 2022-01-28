Gardaí renew appeal to find missing Dublin woman

Friday, January 28, 2022

By Cate McCurry, PA

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of a 45-year-old woman in Dublin have renewed their appeal.

Bernadette Connolly has been missing from the Swords area since Friday, January 7th.

She is described as being 5ft 6in, of slim build, with hazel eyes and long black hair.

Gardaí said Ms Connolly was wearing a black Nike training top, black Nike leggings, black trainers with a white sole and a black woolly hat with black bobble when she went missing.

She was last seen when she was dropped off by a taxi at the car park of the Shoreline Hotel, Donabate, and walked towards the entrance to the beach.

Gardaí renewed their appeal for information exactly three weeks since her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Ms Connolly’s whereabouts is urged to speak with gardaí or contact Swords garda station 01 666 4700.

