Give leaving cert students a ‘hybrid model’

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW councillors have called for a ‘hybrid model’ for this year’s Leaving Cert, insisting that students have faced enough disruption.

At yesterday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, cllr Adrienne Wallace brought forward a notice of motion asking the municipal district to write to the minister of education, Norma Foley, to call for a hybrid model for the Leaving Certificate students of 2022.

“The students of Tyndall College held a protest recently on this and they had a full support of their principal, which was good to see,” said cllr Wallace.

Cllr Wallace cited the disruption cause by Covid-19 with students and teachers out sick and valuable school time lost.

Cllr John Cassin supported the motion but called for an amendment that within this hybrid model, grades are not decided based on school results from previous years, which he said disadvantaged some schools.

Members voted in favour of the motion, which including cllr Cassin’s amendment.