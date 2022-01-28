Kerry Camhs: Parent calls for sacking of those responsible

James Cox

A parent whose child was one of those prescribed inappropriate medication under the child and adolescent mental health services (Camhs) in South Kerry, has said that those in positions of responsibility there who had failed in their duties should be fired.

The parent, who was not identified to protect the identity of the child, made the omments in an interview on An Saol ó Dheas on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta on Friday.

The parent said that the family was very upset by all that had happened since they first learned about the situation from Doctor Sharma last year.

“We’re terribly upset because we have been dealing with Camhs since 2012. You are relying on these people and this service to help you and your child, and when you see what has happened. It was hard enough last year when we first found out about it, but my goodness after what we heard yesterday, we’re livid to tell you the truth.”

Lack of responsibility

The parent said they were particularly angry at the lack of responsibility for what happened, which they said was eminently clear from the letter they got this week.

“We got the letter in the post yesterday… it shocked us really and made us so angry at the same time, because whatever understanding we had before this about what had happened, this made it far worse because nobody was standing up to take responsibility, saying look things happened here that shouldn’t have happened. And if it weren’t for the doctor (Dr Sharma) who did what he did last year, nobody would know anything about it.”

They said that those who were responsible for supervising the doctor in question, and those who knew of the situation and did nothing, should be sacked.

“At the end of the day, there are 35 recommendations here. They need to implement them. We don’t want to bring anybody to court, but there were people in managerial positions above this doctor. They have to stand up, and somebody has to be responsible for what happened. They have to go, and they shouldn’t be allowed to be in any position like that again. This story should change things now… things have changed, but there are still people working there who knew what was happening, and they’re still there… They did nothing about it. They have to go.

“We won’t be happy with anything less. We don’t want to go to court, we want the funds that are there to be spent on the services, but something has to happen.”