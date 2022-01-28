Phoenix Centre in Rathvilly to be overhauled

MEMBERS of Tullow Municipal District warmly received an update on how the Phoenix Centre in Rathvilly will be completely renovated and extended, thanks to funding of €220,000.

The upgrading of the community centre is part of a long-term plan for the village under the Vision Rathvilly 2024 project.

Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue welcomed the funding and noted that it was the “single biggest project for Rathvilly”.

When Ciaran Comerford from the Local Enterprise Office told councillors that the paperwork on the project should be completed by April 2023, cllr John Pender noted that any project needed a consultant’s report now, to which cllr William Paton agreed.

“Whether we like it or not, it’s about the amount of sheets of paper that we use, but that’s the way it is, that’s the way it is,” observed cllr John Murphy.

Mr Comerford replied that some of the work will be carried out by the council itself and added that the council needed to attract the right people to carry out the consultancy work.