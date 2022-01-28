Tullow relief road would cost at least €27 million

By Elizabeth Lee

A PROPOSED 3km relief road for Tullow would cost upwards of €27 million if it was to go ahead, but right now it’s a “concept not a proposal”, local councillors were informed at their January meeting.

Some of the councillors were taken aback when director of services Pádraig O’Gorman gave them an update on what an outer relief road – first suggested back in 2006 – could cost.

“I’m not over the moon about this,” said cllr John Pender. “€27 million is a huge amount of money, especially since most of the land involved is owned by the council. It behoves all of us to get this up and running. We will not relax until this is done. We have the lands, so why not build on what we have and procure what we need to complete it?”

Mr O’Gorman replied that it was a “ballpark figure” and when asked by cllr William Paton if Tullow was in competition with Bagenalstown for relief roads, he replied that it wasn’t. He said that the road that was proposed for Tullow would be funded by the Department of Transport, while a bypass for Bagenalstown would be financed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

He continued that the government had “shifted” its emphasis on road projects and that a number of motorway projects had been shelved.

In reply to cllr Pender’s suggestion that the council should proceed with the plans using the land earmarked in the original proposal back in 2006, Mr O’Gorman said that the Department of Transport might want to use a different route and that the council would not proceed with only part of the route.

Cllr Pender countered that the director of services was just “coming up with reasons not to do it”, adding that the town needed the relief road. “The time for talking is over – we need action now,” said cllr Pender.