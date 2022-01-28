Visual concert follows classes from the masters

By Suzanne Pender

ATLANTIC Arc is a collaborative ensemble of renowned traditional musicians and singers from Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland, under the musical direction of Dónal Lunny, one of Ireland’s most accomplished performers, composers and producers.

Atlantic Arc will participate in a masterclass in Carlow from February 4-6. The group will facilitate two full days of master classes culminating in a concert on day three.

The concert is open to the public but participants will also get to experience the Atlantic Arc’s technical rehearsal, sound check and concert as part of the programme.

These master classes are facilitated by Music Generation Carlow and Music Generation Laois, via SoundWaves, and Visual Carlow.

SoundWaves, the inaugural series, is presented by four Music Generation areas: Wexford, Galway, Carlow and Ennis and features the exceptional nine piece traditional music ensemble Atlantic Arc.

Atlantic Arc features Tara Breen on fiddle, Sharon Howley on cello, Davie Ryan on drums, Ewen Vernal on bass, Graham Henderson on keyboards, Jarlath Henderson on vocals, guitars pipes and whistles, Pauline Scanlon on vocals, and Dónal Lunny on bouzouki and guitar.

As a special guest, flute and whistle player Alan Doherty will join for the Carlow show. The collaboration is supported by the Arts Council.

Concert Tickets for Visual, Carlow on 6 February are available at https://visualcarlow.ie/whats-on/atlantic-arc

Tickets €20 / €16 concession. Doors open at 5.30pm and on stage at 6pm