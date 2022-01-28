What’s planned for your area

Friday, January 28, 2022

Carlow County Council received six planning applications between 21-28 January.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Borris

Katie Nolan wishes to demolish an existing cabin and garage and the construction of a dwelling, domestic garage at Coonogue, Borris.

Carlow

Ken Prendergast wishes to construct a detached domestic shed at Brownshill Avenue, Carlow.

Elizabeth O’Callaghan wishes to construct a new domestic entrance and boundary wall at Pollerton Little, Carlow.

Three Ireland (Hutchison) Limited wish to develop replacement of the existing shopfront fascia and signage at Unit 2, Potato Market, 31 Tullow Street.

St Mullins

St Mullins GAA wishes to develop a new hurling pitch consisting of the levelling of the proposed of the levelling of the proposed new pitch, to include the importation of inert soil and stones (EWC class 17 05 04) to facilitate same development at Bahana, St Mullins.

Nurney

Michelle Adams wishes to retain a single storey extension to the side of dwelling at Nurney.

