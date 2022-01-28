Wrong man brought to Carlow court

Friday, January 28, 2022

A MAN had an unexpected trip to Carlow District Court after a mix-up last week.

Stephen Farrell was to be produced from custody at a sitting of Carlow District Court. A Stephen Farrell was produced in court by the Prison Service last week, but it turned out he was not the right one.

He’s a right Stephen Farrell, but he is not our Stephen Farrell!” said Sergeant Hud Kelly.

There was a good-natured chat and empathy for the situation in which Mr Farrell found himself.

Judge Geraldine Carthy spoke of the surprise Mr Farrell must have had to find out he was due in Carlow. “You must have woken up this morning thinking ‘what am I going to Carlow for’?”

As a smiling Mr Farrell left the court with two prison officers, the judge added: “Well, I hope you enjoyed your time in Carlow.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow broadband problems ‘make no sense’

Friday, 28/01/22 - 8:10pm

What’s planned for your area

Friday, 28/01/22 - 8:04pm

Visual concert follows classes from the masters

Friday, 28/01/22 - 5:23pm