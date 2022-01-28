Wrong man brought to Carlow court

A MAN had an unexpected trip to Carlow District Court after a mix-up last week.

Stephen Farrell was to be produced from custody at a sitting of Carlow District Court. A Stephen Farrell was produced in court by the Prison Service last week, but it turned out he was not the right one.

“He’s a right Stephen Farrell, but he is not our Stephen Farrell!” said Sergeant Hud Kelly.

There was a good-natured chat and empathy for the situation in which Mr Farrell found himself.

Judge Geraldine Carthy spoke of the surprise Mr Farrell must have had to find out he was due in Carlow. “You must have woken up this morning thinking ‘what am I going to Carlow for’?”

As a smiling Mr Farrell left the court with two prison officers, the judge added: “Well, I hope you enjoyed your time in Carlow.”