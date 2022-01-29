Alec Holland ‘the Piano Man’ was a pure gentleman with a magic smile

By Charlie Keegan

ALEXANDER (Alec) Holland, aged 94, died peacefully on Tuesday 14 December in his daughter’s home at ‘Renvyle’, Cloghna, Milford, Carlow surrounded by his loving family. Alec formerly lived at 29 Monacurragh, Carlow with his beloved wife Eileen (née Ryan), who passed away on 3 June 2009.

After Eileen’s demise, Alec moved to Cloghna to live with his daughter Alexandra and her family. He is survived by his loving family – Ann (Ardmore, Co Waterford), John (Shankill, Co Dublin), Stephanie (Tenerife, Spain), Paula (Portmarnock, Co Dublin) and Alexandra (Sandra), Cloghna. He is survived by his daughter-in-law Lucy and sons-in-law Tommy, Derek, Brian and Adrian, grandchildren Ali, Thomas, Evan, Corey, Shannon, Ross, Aaron, Aoife, Ciara, Alexander and Alison, great-grandchildren Lila and Ruben, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

As Alec’s youngest and on behalf of the Holland family, daughter Alexandra provided a glimpse into her father’s life – what was important to him, what he loved and how he lived: “the essence of Alec Holland, as we knew and loved him”. He was a family man first and foremost; a humble man, generous and gracious and of strong faith; a man who lived by one commandment, as he always said himself: if you follow this one commandment, all the others will look after themselves – ‘Do unto others as you would have done unto thyself’.

Alec adored all things Irish, the language (being a fluent Irish speaker), the country, its scenery, culture, sport, music and, most of all, its people. Alexandra’s tribute to Alec continued: “He loved poetry, his most favourite being WB Yeats’s The Lake Isle of Innisfree and Daffodils by William Wordsworth. These poems, being his favourite among many, are indelibly etched in our memories from countless recitations with him. He was a huge lover of all animals, often seen walking his dog Buddy on the roads and in the fields of Cloghna.

“Alec was an avid reader and a skilful fly-fisherman, who was not afraid to be in his own company; a deep, philosophical thinker, who saw beauty and divinity in all around him. He was a daily communicant, attending 7am Mass in Donnycarney Church as a young man before he went to work each morning. He also attended 10am Mass daily in Carlow cathedral, where he was often called to read and serve. Though Alec was a deeply religious man, he never forced his beliefs on anyone – he would rather enter a debate with you, explaining his philosophies, all the time gently persuading you over to his way of thinking.”

Alexandra said her dad loved singing, music and dancing and was quick to the microphone to belt out songs from Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, the Andrews Sisters and Vera Lynn, to name a few. He spent years in the dance halls of Dublin and Carlow with the love of his life Eileen. They were famous for their duets, harmonising so beautifully together and, as a dance couple, they were the envy of most when it came to the jive, jitterbug and tango!

“Sport played a huge influence in his life, among many (badminton, tennis, horse-riding, fly-fishing, sea angling, hurling, soccer and Gaelic football) … and as a man of many sporting talents he gave unconditionally of his time and efforts to all who ‘turned up’ for the game!”

Alec was born on 23 August 1927 in Limerick to George Holland, piano tuner, and Anne O’Malley, accounts clerk. He was the youngest of five children. At the age of three, the Hollands moved to Dublin in 1932 to 32 Donnycarney Road, as his father’s employment was transferred from Limerick to Grafton Street by the renowned piano company Pigotts. It was here that George took up the post as concert piano tuner for Dublin and the wider area.

Alec attended primary school in St Joseph’s Fairview (Joey’s) and Marino Secondary School. From there he followed his long family tradition (to be the fifth generation of Holland piano tuners) and entered as an apprentice with Pigotts as a piano tuner/technician. Not only was he quite gifted at his profession but endured long and arduous hours of practice to become one of Ireland’s most renowned and respected concert piano tuners.

He then made the life-changing decision with wife Eileen to move to Carlow in 1958 and go out on his own. He formed the company Holland Pianos and worked from 29 Monacurragh until 2006, when he retired at the ripe old age of 79. His daughter Alexandra took the helm of Holland Pianos and runs it today from her home in Cloghna. During his lifetime, he was known the length and breadth of the country as ‘The Piano Man’. He tuned for the infamous and famous – the Rolling Stones, Princess Anne, Eric Clapton, Hot House Flowers, Thompson Twins, Chris Rea, Paul Brady, Lady Diana Connolly and an array of world-class concert pianists (too many to mention).

Alexandra stated that Alec loved his life as a piano tuner and always said: “I don’t have a job; I have a hobby, as I get to do what I love most.”

“He revelled in how he could travel this beautiful country, a country he was so proud of and often admired, as he would say, ‘all of God’s glory’. Being a ‘nature boy’ at heart, he would always have a fishing rod, binoculars and a flask of tea in the car to stop off on his way home to catch a few trout for the tea!

“Alec loved tuning for everyone, never placing importance on money. He would often arrive home with a bag of potatoes, carrots and a half dozen duck eggs as payment for a tuning. One of his mottos was: ‘It’s not always about the money’, and this he showed through his generosity to those less fortunate than himself.

“Having moved to his adopted county of Carlow, Alec integrated quickly into the community, becoming president of the Monacurragh Residents’ Association and making lifelong friends with neighbours within the estate, often attending card games and parties, which he was the life and soul of.

“He then immersed himself into what he knew best – sport! Alec, being a shy man at heart, never really spoke about his own achievements and accolades.

“To give you a short history about his sporting life, I’ll start with his own. Alec was a keen hurler. He was strong, fast and incredibly smart on a pitch – an expert in reading the game and its players, having earned the nickname ‘Shoulders’ on the pitch – I’ll leave the rest to your imagination! He went on to win a Leinster Senior Schools medal with St Vincent’s Athletic in his home town of Dublin.

“But Alec’s forte was soccer. He was an incredibly talented soccer player. As a young athlete, he played for Collins Athletic, a formidable team in north Dublin. He was quickly spotted, recruited and signed by Shamrock Rovers and, while there, was offered trials with Millwall and Preston North End in England. He had excellent ball control, aggression and a serious competitive streak and was one of the fastest right-halves. He was an all-rounder and was often put in any position on the field to replace injured players. As his friends often said: ‘You’ll never get a ball past Al.’

“With these skills at hand, Alec joined a new soccer club in Carlow – Greenburrin United. Here he acted mostly as coach and mentor, bringing to a fledgling club his training techniques, ideas and game strategies at Kelvin Grove on the Athy Road in Carlow. His success wasn’t measured on the football pitch, but the legacy of thanks received from the then youth of Carlow for what he brought to their club: ‘inclusivity’, something Alec was passionate about – that everyone, regardless of colour, race, religion or talent was deserving of a position on the pitch.

“From here, Alec switched sports and with his lifelong friend Liam Quinn joined Carlow Commercial Badminton Club, later to merge with the tennis club to become Carlow Lawn Tennis Club. Alec was an excellent player himself, again displaying his sporting wit and skill on the court. He now concentrated his coaching skills with this new club – Carlow Lawn Tennis Club – and as portrayed in the book of condolences handed to our family, this is what the club wrote: ‘Alec Holland drove Carlow badminton and indeed Leinster badminton forward to a new golden era, especially for Carlow badminton, where he had an unprecedented nine full-strength eight-player teams in the 1980s playing top class badminton – driving the club forward to being the number one badminton club in Leinster. Apart from his huge involvement in the club, he was president of the South West Badminton League from 1974 to 1976, vice-president from 1968 to 1974, and for a further six years served as vice-president from 1976 to 1982. The present building (Carlow Lawn Tennis Club) is a legacy to his idea of every member contributing a week’s wages to build the club. The names of all those are on the scroll in the bar upstairs. Thanks for the legacy of our great club, which you left behind for us’.”

As a mark of respect, Carlow Lawn Tennis Club created a cross from badminton rackets and spelled his name ‘Alec’ from shuttlecocks on the No 1 court.

Alexandra continued: “Alec was a family man first and foremost. In July 1965, Alec and Eileen loaded all five of us into their Morris Minor car and headed for Ardmore, Co Waterford. Here we spent every summer enjoying this beautiful seaside fishing village. Being a passionate fisherman, it wasn’t long before Alec and Eileen invested in a boat, teaching us all how to fish and try our hand at water sports! They quickly became friends with locals and tourists alike, and always welcomed everyone to their home. As the saying soon caught on, ‘summer is here – the Hollands have arrived!’

“Our memories of Ardmore, in particular, hold a very special place in all our hearts, a legacy left to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.”

Alec was waked in Alexandra’s home at Cloghna, where the family said prayers with Fr Tommy Dillon and sang songs together as a mark of respect and appreciation for all Alec had given to the Holland family. His requiem Mass was concelebrated in the Cathedral of the Assumption by Fr Dillon and Fr Gasper Habara.

In a fitting and powerful contribution to a man who dedicated so much of his life to the music community, the piano playing, violin and singing was performed by Maeve Lyons, Aoife Kavanagh and Bernard Hennessy. The entrance hymn was How great thou art, sung by Bernard Hennessy. His daughter Ann beautifully sang Schubert’s Ave Maria and his grandchildren Aoife, Alison, Alexander and Evan sang Josh Groban’s To where you are and May the road rise to meet you. His granddaughter Ciara beautifully and poignantly hand-signed (sign language) the song, again following her grandfather’s tradition of inclusivity.

The readings were by his daughter-in-law Lucy and grandson Alexander. His daughter Paula read Psalm 23, The Lord’s my shepherd, while the offertory gifts, which depicted Alec’s life, were narrated by Lesley Dempsey and presented by Tommy Mooney (fishing rod), Liam Quinn (badminton racket), Bridget Kehoe (horseshoe, bit and knitted keepsake of Buddy), Stephanie Holland (football), Ciara McGeough (poetry book), Ali Mooney (crucifix) and Alison Holland (piano tuning lever).

The Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Alec’s sons-in-law Brian and Derek and his grandchildren Shannon, Aoife and Corey. His granddaughter Alison recited Alec’s favourite poem The Lake Isle of Innisfree. His daughter Sandra played John Barry’s Somewhere in time on the grand piano and the eulogy was delivered by his son John.

Alec’s grandson Evan Holland delivered a powerful rendition of Bring him home and the final recessional piece was The lonesome boatman.”

The staff and carers of the Sacred Heart Home formed a guard of honour along the road to the cemetery as a fitting farewell.

Pall bearers to and from the church were Alexander Holland, Evan Holland, Liam Quinn, Adrian Walsh, John Holland and Alexandra (Sandra) Holland. The pall bearers to and from the graveside were Alexander Holland, Evan Holland, Derek Murtagh, Ross Holland-Murtagh, Adrian Walsh and Thomas Mooney.

As a final send off, We’ll meet again was sung by the congregation at the graveside, as his children and grandchildren placed red roses on his casket.

The Holland family wish to thank most sincerely the following for their support, care, kindness and love shown to Alec: the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland; the nurses and carers in the Sacred Heart Home, Carlow; the staff and carers in Bluebird Care, Carlow; the nurses and clinical nurses in Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team; Annmarie McGrath, public health nurse, Carlow; everyone in Dr Gerry Moran’s surgery, with a special thanks to Dr Michael Wall; Healy’s Funeral Directors, Carlow.

The Holland family has extended special thanks to Bridget Kehoe and Lesley Dempsey, whose care and dedication to Alec was immeasurable. The family further thanked all who sent cards, letters, emails, RIP messages, flowers and condolences. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, as a mark of thanks the holy sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for their intentions.

Go mbuailfimid le chéile arís go gcoimeádfadh Dia i dtearmann a lámha thú.