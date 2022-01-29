Crumbling walls finally secure funding

By Suzanne Pender

FUNDING has been secured to repair crumbling walls at Mt Leinster Park and Ashgrove.

At this week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District cllr John Cassin welcomed the funding allocated for the project. Cllr Cassin also raised the issue of an astro turf pitch at Riverview Close, which he described as in disrepair and in need of an upgrade.

Cllr Andrea Dalton suggested a number of councillors come together to support the repair work on the astro turf which was agreed by cllr Cassin.

Area engineer Barry Knowles confirmed that work on the walls would go out to tender in Q1 of this year.

“It is specialised work but we are hopeful there will be a few interested in the contract,” he stated.

In relation to the work on the astro turf pitch, Mr Knowles remarked that “it’s not cheap” but agreed the council would have a look in terms of accessing funding.