Met Éireann issues wind warning for one county as Storm Malik passes Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a status-yellow wind warning for one county in the wake of Storm Malik passing by Ireland.

The weather warning for Donegal will take effect from 2pm on Sunday, running for 13 hours until 3am on Monday.

“Southwest winds veering northwest will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of up to 100km/h. Strong winds combined with high seas may lead to wave overtopping in coastal areas,” the forecaster said.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning has been issued Affected areas: Donegal Valid: Sunday 30/1 2pm to Monday 31/1 3am For full details see: https://t.co/y935BNlwYb For all Northern Ireland warnings see: https://t.co/KyeHtmICmc pic.twitter.com/YSD4GW0URM — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 29, 2022

The UK Met Office has issued a similar warning for the coastal counties of Antrim, Down and Derry in Northern Ireland.

Met Éireann has also issued a status-yellow gale warning from Slyne Head to Malin Head to Howth Head and on the north Irish Sea, from 11am on Sunday until midnight.

Storm Malik, named by the Danish Met Office, passed by the north of Ireland overnight and early on Saturday as it headed towards Scandinavia.

Across the country, it will be a mostly dry to start to Sunday with some outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, mainly in the west.

It will become windy by the afternoon, with a band of heavier rain pushing in from the northwest and extending to all areas by early evening. A clearance to scattered showers will then follow.

Westerly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty, reaching near gale force in northern and northwestern coastal areas. Highest temperatures between 8 and 11 degrees are expected.