No restrictions: Pubs prepped for ‘big weekend’ with 80,000 kegs delivered

Pubs across Ireland prepped for a “big weekend” without Covid-19 restrictions as around 80,000 kegs of beer were delivered nationwide.

The hospitality industry expects the full impact of the lifting of restrictions will be seen this weekend, Drinks Ireland said, as it marks the first Friday and Saturday of full trade without any restrictions in close to two years.

Hopes of a busy weekend were buoyed by a combination of “pay day” on Friday for many people, along with a week to make plans after restrictions were lifted last Saturday at 6am.

Publicans had tens of thousands of beer kegs delivered in anticipation according to a survey conducted by Drinks Ireland, with some pubs restocking for the first time in two years and suppliers working overtime to keep up with demand.

“It is the first time that people will actually be able to reconnect with the hospitality sector in a meaningful way, where you have a Friday and a Saturday of full trade without any restrictions,” said Drinks Ireland spokesperson Jonathon McDaid.

“This survey was conducted at the same time as Drinks Ireland has launched its online #TogetherAgain campaign. The campaign tries to encourage people to support their favourite local venues.”

‘Emotional’

Drinks Ireland reported a “successful” initial reopening last weekend, and said businesses are now focusing on “driving recovery throughout 2022” following a challenging two years.

Marking the launch of the #TogetherAgain campaign and the reopening of the sector, chief executive of the Vintners Federation of Ireland Padraig Cribben said those in the sector were emotional.

“There was a collective sigh of relief and very strong emotions from bar owners across the country last Friday following the Taoiseach’s announcement, and the focus can now firmly move to supporting the people of Ireland as they get together again, and have a bit of fun.”

Chief executive of the Licenced Vintners Association, Donall O’Keeffe, said going to a pub is “about much more than just having a drink.”

“It’s about good conversation, great craic, and planned and random connections. It’s great to see the hugely positive impact of the wider reopening on staff, customers and suppliers alike,” he said.