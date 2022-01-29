They think it’s all over … or is it?

By Michael Godfrey

WHAT are we going to do at all? Soon there will be no such thing as Covid-19 – it will become a footnote in history, just like the Spanish Flu. At least that’s what all the talk was about over the weekend, when suddenly almost all restrictions on our daily lives were removed.

Late last week, it was about a phased return to ‘normal’ life, if there ever will be one again. But then the government went further than anyone had imagined and suddenly the Covid pass to even get into a licensed premises had been made redundant. Trading hours were back to normal, social distancing was a thing of the past and there was no limit to numbers – it was party central.

After almost two years of hibernation, we are even being encouraged to go back to the office to work. And plans are being made to hold real and virtual Paddy’s Day parades – and with the extra bank holiday, we should all have one hell of a hooley.

All that is great, super, and couldn’t be more welcome, but not to be a spoilsport about things: is it really over or have we jumped the gun a little? While hospital numbers are on the decline, as well as those in need of an ICU bed, didn’t we see a reduction in numbers in the recent past, which also gave grounds for optimism, only for Delta to put paid to all of that?

Yes, our vaccination and booster programmes were a game changer this time around, but some immunologists reckon another variant could be waiting in the long grass.

Another important factor is the reopening of air travel, which leaves us exposed to rising infection rates.

As Europeans, we are very lucky. We have a vaccination programme and those who want it can get it, but not everyone is as lucky. There are large parts of the planet where the administration of a vaccine against Covid is only an aspiration and in all likelihood will never become a reality.

That means the virus will have all the time in the world to mutate and make our lives miserable. We really won’t know how that plays out until all of our holidaymakers have returned home. We shouldn’t worry about duty free or even contraband; instead, we should be concerned about who they have met and what they are bringing back to this country, unknown to themselves and the rest of us.

But not to be a killjoy altogether, I must say I welcomed the fact that I did not have to produce my Covid pass, photo ID or contact details over the weekend. I did and will continue to wear a mast, because I have people close to me who are still immunocompromised. And irrespective of vaccines, they are still at risk, no matter what restrictions are removed. The wearing of masks and hand washing has consistently proved to be of benefit, and as far as I’m concerned I’ll hedge on the side of caution for now and continue to do both.

There are already rumblings of holding an enquiry to see where we went wrong over the past two years, which to me seems petty and futile, just like all the talk over a party that was held almost two years ago in the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Someone who should have known better took a photo and stuck it up on the internet … big deal. Okay, lockdown was in place and it shouldn’t have happened, but let’s be honest: a hell of a lot of parties were being held in all sorts of places at that time as well.

I agree there should be a review of how we handled the pandemic, but not a witch hunt. No doubt, mistakes were made, but the authorities got it right on most occasions. Hindsight is great, but in the heat of battle for survival people do things that, perhaps, with more time to dig deep and examine more thoroughly, they may have done differently.

But we didn’t have time. The Grim Reaper had arrived and, as the then-taoiseach said, they couldn’t see it and couldn’t stop it. As with any war, there were casualties, and yes, people died who should not have died. But many of us are here today because of the great work of others, and for that we should be thankful.