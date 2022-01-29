  • Home >
Two arrested after gardaí seize four firearms during search of Tallaght homes

Saturday, January 29, 2022

Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized four firearms and a quantity of drugs during a search of a number of homes in Tallaght this morning.

The search operation saw gardaí search three residential properties in Tallaght, Dublin 24 at approximately 7.30am on Saturday.

During the course of the searches, four firearms were seized along with silencers and ammunition.

Gardaí also seized approximately €70,000 worth of suspected heroin, as well as small quantities of crack cocaine and cannabis.

Two men, aged in their late 20s, were arrested at the scene. Both men are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 in Tallaght Garda station.

The latest seizure comes as part of An Garda Síochána’s national anti-drugs strategy, Operation Tara, which aims to disrupt drug trafficking networks involved in the sale, supply and distribution of controlled drugs.

Investigations are ongoing in this case, a Garda statement said.

