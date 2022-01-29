What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages

Press Association

The national papers lead with a range of stories, covering concerns from earlier this week regarding Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) and planned protest by fishermen in response to Russian military drills off the southwest coast.

The Irish Times main story reports China is to receive ‘significant’ for years to come after an exit-ban on Irish businessman Richard O’Halloran was removed to allow him to return home. The paper also reports traditional, written Leaving Certificate examinations are likely after the use of school profiling to determine calculated grades was ruled out.

The Irish Examiner and Echo both carry an image of Don O’Leary, director of the Cork Life Centre, after he received a civic award in recognition of his contribution to education in the county.

The Examiner also reports the families of the children and young people impacted by the findings of HSE report into Camhs services in Kerry are warning against a cap on any redress scheme, while Gardaí are said to be considering a criminal investigation into the matter.

The Irish Daily Mail‘s lead headline reads: ‘Off to Sea,’ covering the planned protests of Irishmen in the southwest in response to plans by the Russian Navy to carry out military drills off the coast of Cork in February.

The Irish Sun meanwhile reports a “well-known Irish celebrity” has been arrested on suspicion of producing fake Covid-19 certificates.

In Britain, the national front pages revolve around the impending release of Sue Gray’s report into ‘partygate’ as frustration mounts over its delayed release to the public.

The Guardian writes that Scotland Yard has provoked fury by admitting it asked for key details to be redacted from the report as Met Police conducts its own investigation into Downing Street.

The FT Weekend and The Independent both carry “stitch-up” accusations levelled against Britain’s most senior police officer after her intervention delayed the release of the partygate inquiry.

The Times reports that Ms Gray was left “infuriated” after Met Police told her not to publish key aspects of her investigation.

i weekend also claims that the delayed report will be censored when it is delivered – which is expected to be “imminent”.

The Daily Star and the Daily Mail continue the theme, with the latter calling the intervention from police a “shambles”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and The Telegraph carry the impending crisis households will face with the dramatic rise to energy bills in April.

The Daily Express writes that Boris Johnson is set for a “showdown” with Tory rebels after he vowed to press ahead with a “punishing tax” hike to National Insurance.

And The Sun focuses on celebrity gossip, featuring an alleged affair between a former Strictly contestant and her dance partner.