Co Carlow awarded €2.5m for cycle and walking routes

By Suzanne Pender

CO CARLOW has secured €2.5m under the latest tranche of Active Travel Investment funding.

The funding is aimed at promoting alternative modes of transport, encouraging the public to switch to walking or cycling when accessing their local schools or employment.

Among the Carlow County Council projects to be allocated funding are the River Burrin walking an cycle track, €200,000; Tullow Road, Carlow pedestrian and cycle scheme, €200,000; transport studies/mobility plans, €200,000; €270,000 for Carlow County Council Active Travel Office; and €180,000 for the Hanover to Tyndall College pedestrian and cycle scheme.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the funding of €2,515,000 for Carlow County Council.

This is great news for the people of Carlow. The local projects included for funding will help make our urban centres more attractive places to live, work and visit. It is good for public health and the environment and promotes the most economic and efficient transport system,” she said.

“It is vital that we do not allow a return to gridlock as we come out of the pandemic. We need to use the switch to remote working as an opportunity to re-allocate road space to create a safer and more efficient transport system,” added deputy Murnane O’Connor.

Active Travel Investment Grant allocations for Co Carlow

River Burrin walking and cycle track, €200,000; Hanover to Tyndall pedestrian and cycle scheme, €180,000; Green Lane/Railway Road junction improvement scheme, €40,000; Tullow Road, Carlow pedestrian and cycle scheme, €200,000; Dublin Road, Carlow pedestrian and cycle scheme, €140,000; Staplestown Rd/Pollerton Road, Carlow permeability link, €48,000; River Barrow Walk, Carlow permeability link, €80,000; Tullow orbital walking and cycling scheme, €150,000; New footpath schemes for Grange, Kildavin and Borris, €50,000; Transport studies/mobility plans, including Carlow town, €200,000; Muinebheag railway crossings study, €52,000; Light segregation cycle schemes, €50,000; Low-cost junction tightening/pedestrian crossing schemes, €120,000; Low-cost permeability measures, €80,000; Safe routes to schools programme – support infrastructure, €100,000; George Semple Bridge, Tinnahinch, €20,000; Mountain View Link, Hacketstown, €60,000; Rathoe Road, Tullow, €100,000; Fenagh Road, Borris, €60,000; Springfield Park to Green Road walking and cycle track, €20,000; Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown, €20,000; Church Street, Graiguecullen, €100,000; Ashgrove, Carlow, €150,000; Cycle parking, €25,000; Carlow County Council Active Travel Office staff costs, €270,000.