Death notices and funeral announcements

Theresa Heeney, née Fitzgerald

Slaney Bank, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow and formerly of Drimnagh and Michael Collins Park, Clondalkin, Dublin

On 27 January 2022 peacefully in the loving care of all at Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow surrounded by her loving family; beloved wife of the late Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Caroline, Cathy, Vicky and Norah, sons-in-law Harry and Rich, grandchildren Nathan, Daniel, Jeff, Calum, Ben and Mia, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Theresa Rest in Peace

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow (Eircode R93 C560) from 5 o’c on Sunday concluding at 7.30 o’c. Removal from there on Monday morning at 10 o’c to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin arriving for 11.30 o’c Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest in Esker Cemetery, Lucan.

Theresa’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link clondalkin-village-parish-church – MCN Media

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines.

Mary Kinsella (née Strahan)

Hacketstown, Carlow

January 29th, 2022. Peacefully, in the tender care of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Patrick she will be sadly missed by her daughters Bridie, Liz, Mary, Kathleen, Ellen, Olivia and Teresa, brothers, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence with removal from there on Tuesday, 1st February, to arrive at St Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown, for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Clonmore Cemetery.

Mary’s Funeral Mass may be viewed live on the church webcam at https://www.hacketstownparish.ie/webcam/

House Private Please.