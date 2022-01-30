Met Éireann warns of winds as Storm Corrie passes to north of Ireland

Met Éireann has warned of strong winds, with gusts near gale force on northern and northwestern coasts, as Storm Corrie passes to the north of Ireland on Sunday.

Storm Corrie is the second storm to pass the island this weekend, after Storm Malik also passed by the north of the country early on Saturday as it headed towards Scandinavia.

Storm Malik was worst-felt in northern parts of the UK, where a nine-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman were killed by falling trees on Saturday.

As Storm Corrie passes Ireland on Sunday afternoon, a status-yellow wind warning from Met Éireann is in place for Donegal and will run for 13 hours until 3am on Monday.

“Southwest winds veering northwest will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of up to 100km/h. Strong winds combined with high seas may lead to wave overtopping in coastal areas,” the forecaster said.

Windy today with fresh to strong & gusty west to northwest winds, reaching near gale force on northern & northwestern coasts⚠️☔️

Rain will continue to spread southeastwards across the country this afternoon, clearing to scattered showers this evening🌧️🌦️

Highs of 8 to 10 degrees pic.twitter.com/Qvj6QB972P — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 30, 2022

The UK Met Office has issued a similar warning for the coastal counties of Antrim, Down and Derry in Northern Ireland, valid until midnight.

Met Éireann has also issued a status-yellow gale warning from Slyne Head to Bloody Foreland to Strangford Lough and on the Irish Sea north of Anglesey, which will run until 7am on Monday.

Nationwide, the forecaster said it will be windy for the rest of Sunday “with fresh to strong and gusty west to northwest winds, reaching near gale force in northern and northwestern coastal areas.”

A band of rain will continue to move southeastwards across the country this afternoon, with a clearance to scattered showers following from the northwest.

Highest temperatures between eight and 10 degrees are expected.

Becoming 🌧️ & 🌬️ this aft as #StormCorrie passes to the north of Ireland,the strongest winds impacting Scotland.

See wind⚠️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS Aft Highs:8 to 10C The 🌧️ will clear to 🌦️ later, possibly wintry 🌨️ over higher ground in Ulster later as it becomes cooler. pic.twitter.com/3LaNvzBgPe — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 30, 2022

Later tonight will become largely dry with clear spells, however, scattered showers will persist mainly over Ulster and some may turn to sleet over hills and mountains.

Lowest temperatures of two to six degrees will be seen in the southeast, with northwest winds gradually easing by morning.

Monday will be largely dry with some bright spells to start, but it will turn cloudier by afternoon with patchy light rain and drizzle spreading from the northwest. However, many southern and southwestern areas will stay dry.

Highest afternoon temperatures of six to nine degrees are expected.