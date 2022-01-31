Carlow company announces UK expansion

Carlow based private cloud company Stryve is investing €1m in expansion across the United Kingdom. The rapidly growing tech start-up is creating 15 new positions, opening a new green-energy data centre and a third international sales office located in the Oxford Street area of London.

From its base in the Wexford Road Business Park, Stryve’s ambition is to become Europe’s largest private cloud provider. Founded in 2018, the private cloud company established its first European sales hub in Warsaw in 2020, positioning the company to increase its foothold in the EU. It has won new business in Malta, Poland, and several high-profile tenders in the UK, resulting in a need to establish a base in Britain.

Stryve is investing in new infrastructure, a central sales office and creating new positions across business development, marketing, and technology RnD departments from its London base. The carbon-neutral tech company, remains committed to its low carbon promise, exclusively partnering with sustainable data centres and other providers as it expands.

“We had a good deal of success last year and 2022 is getting off to a great start!” commented Stryve CEO, Andrew Tobin.

“Companies no longer trust the public cloud due to several high-profile ransomware attempts and the changing nature of employment, with millions now working from home. Our solutions offer peace of mind. Stryve is now poised to become a significant player in Europe with the new UK data centre, sales office and expanding our international team.”

According to the tech company, security is top of the agenda for most SMEs following recent cyber security attacks in the media across Europe. The move to the cloud in the last decade, primarily to well-known public cloud providers has exposed the inherent vulnerability of public cloud. The pandemic, working from home, and the hybrid model has further exacerbated this vulnerability. Employees are moving between locations, connectivity is unreliable, and the use of both personal and company devices for work, has led to greater exposure to bad actors.

Stryve’s team works closely with its clients to develop tailored, scalable solutions to meet their individual needs. Stryve’s private cloud technology offers ransomware proo) real-time backup and a fast recovery time. A client support employee is always available to resolve the problem should a problem arise.

The company is looking to expand beyond the EU in Morocco, to avail of the high quality and vibrant technology talent emerging there and hopes to announce merger and acquisition plans in 2022.