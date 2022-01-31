Carlow student signs up for unique training course

By Suzanne Pender

A CO CARLOW student is among a group enrolled in a unique training course set up to combat a major national shortage of white goods repair technicians.

Morgan Hughes from Hacketstown and his fellow students received a ministerial seal of approval last week, when minister for state Ossian Smyth visited their training centre in Co Meath.

He was a guest at the Fastrack to Information Technology (FIT) centre in Dunshaughlin to meet participants enrolled in the first Irish course of its kind in a decade.

Morgan’s course aims to combat a major national shortage in white goods repair technicians, producing enough qualified experts to extend the lives of fixable electrical appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers and dryers.

Minister Smyth paid tribute to the various groups behind the ‘circular economy skills initiative’, which is training a new generation of repair engineers.

“This is a great initiative and will be instrumental in making the circular economy real for consumers and industry alike. Having qualified technicians available to undertake quality repairs gives confidence to users that repaired goods can be trusted and are great value. I wish this first cohort of trainees well in what promises to be a very rewarding career,” said the minister.

The course began in November, thanks to an initiative between the White Goods Association (WGA), WEEE Ireland and technical training agency FIT, supported by Louth and Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) and the CIRCULÉIRE Innovation Fund – Ireland’s first industry-led innovation network dedicated to accelerating the circular economy.

“Education, training and upskilling are key to supporting more circular actions related to the supply of electrical goods and services. With a new generation of skilled repair engineers, we can ensure perfectly repairable electrical appliances are kept in use for longer,” said Ian Collins, chairman of the White Goods Association (WGA).