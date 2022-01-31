Foreign Affairs Department champagne party was ‘serious breach’, report finds

James Cox

A new Department of Foreign Affairs report says there was a “serious breach” of Covid restrictions at a champagne party in June 2020.

Simon Coveney requested the report after a photo of the indoor event was posted to social media.

The party was attended by department officials who were celebrating Ireland’s securing of a UN seat.

Covid restrictions at the time limited gatherings to six people from other households, which was violated.

The image was posted on Twitter by the then secretary-general Niall Burgess, and later deleted.

Current Secretary-General Joe Hackett was over the review.

The report found that while rules were breached, the gathering was not organised, according to The Irish Times.

Group photo

The report found that Mr Burgess “was largely responsible for facilitating the breach of social distance guidance that occurred” by providing alcohol and organising a group photo.

“He also placed colleagues, particularly more junior ones, in a difficult position. His actions were uncharacteristic errors of judgement. He sincerely regrets this.

“He has provided outstanding public service throughout his career, including a leading role in supporting peace and reconciliation on this island.”

Mr Hackett concluded: “This may have been a brief lapse, but has understandably raised public concern. It has also damaged the reputation of the Department.

“Accordingly, I have asked the former Secretary General to make a donation to a charity providing assistance to people affected by Covid in the amount of €2,000 and the three other senior officials to make a similar donation in the amount of €1,000.

“Each of the officials concerned has agreed to do so. I do not intend to take any further action.”

The secretary general of the Department of Foreign Affairs delivered the report to Minister Coveney on Monday morning.