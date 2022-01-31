Gardaí appeal for information on 2005 murder of Shaun Duffy

James Cox

Gardaí at Milford Garda station continue to investigate the murder of 36-year-old Shaun Duffy who was attacked and fatally wounded in his home at Meenacross, Dungloe, Co Donegal, in the early hours of Saturday, January 29th, 2005.

Shaun had been socialising in the Strand View Bar in Maghery on Friday, January 28th, 2005. He then continued to socialise at a house in Meenacross, Dungloe and returned to his own home at approximately 2.30am. His body was discovered in his home shortly before 2.30pm that afternoon.

Investigating gardaí continue to appeal for information in this case and believe that a number of people have yet to come forward who may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

A garda spokesperson said: “With the passage of time some person may now be in a position to provide information to investigating Gardaí that they could not provide at the time, or maybe some person who did provide information at the time may be now in a position to provide further information.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.”