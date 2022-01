James Cox

Gardaí are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was assaulted while out walking in Co Kilkenny.

It happened just after midday near Johnstown.

Gardaí have described the suspected attacker as a white man, in his 40s and has an Irish accent.

The victim was treated in hospital for a physical injury and shock.

Anyone who was on the Johnstown road to the Gallops – known locally as Cullinanes Lane – between 11am and 12.15pm are asked to come forward.