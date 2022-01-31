IT Carlow partner with family resource centres for new certificate

The faculty of lifelong learning at IT Carlow is to partner with the north-east region of family resource centres in Ireland to deliver its renowned postgraduate certificate in Family Support (Theory and Practice) to the centres’ staff.

Family Support is a framework that encompasses a wide range of activities that aim to strengthen positive social networks within the community. This is accomplished through community-based programmes and services. Early intervention in the promotion of the rights and well-being of children and families is prioritised, with particular emphasis on serving the vulnerable and at-risk.

The aim of the programme delivered by the faculty of lifelong learning is to provide further education and skills to professionals with a common interest in family support. The delivery of the programme across eight family resources centres will support the work of professionals in this field. Dr Joseph Collins, head of faculty of lifelong learning, Institute of Technology Carlow said: “This collaborative programme with the north-east region of Family Resource Centres represents all that is good about Lifelong Learning. We are proud to work with these students to develop effective practice in a range of settings and to enable them to critically reflect on its implementation, learn from evidence-informed application, and contribute to the development of practice knowledge in family support.

“The north-east region of family resource centres is excited to collaborate and engage in this partnership with the faculty of lifelong learning of IT Carlow. The FRC programme is Ireland’s largest national family and community-based support programme, core-funded by Tusla – The Child and Family Agency. Its content shares the ethos of the practises of the FRC programme by engaging with communities through an early intervention approach in the promotion of health and wellbeing with the rights of all children and their families as a key focus, with particular emphasis on supporting those most at risk. This training will support us as a region to reflect on our family support practises and ensure we continue to use the most up-to-date research and adhere to best practice approach”, said Clíodhna Cunningham, Connect FRC.

Participants will analyse the theories of family support and develop the ability to critically examine its evolution from a national and international perspective, as well as the impact of family challenges on the child and, subsequently, the wider family.

Christina Sieber, professional practice coordinator in Social Care at IT Carlow and a lecturer on the programme explained: “Family support is at the heart of Family Resource. Through this Certificate in Family Support (Theory and Practice) at Institute of Technology Carlow, professionals are equipped to support the individuals and families they work with by drawing on relevant theory and practical application.”

The programme is provided with the aim that participants will gain a strong understanding of their ethical responsibilities to clients, family members, agencies and other professionals and be aware of the various methods of intervention in the family support approach.

“We are delighted to work in partnership with the northeast Family Resource Centres to provide this valuable upskilling opportunity. Such partnerships are at the heart of what we do in the Faculty of Lifelong Learning, and through these partnerships, we can continually co-create and develop upskilling opportunities for professionals who provide valuable support to our local and national communities,” commented Lindsay Malone, deputy head of faculty of lifelong learning at IT Carlow.

Full details of part-time courses are available at www.itcarlow.ie/study/lifelong-learning.htm Queries can be emailed to [email protected] or call 059 917 5280.