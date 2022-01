By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are appealing for information after a motorcyclist was injured in an accident outside Castledermot on Saturday afternoon. He was taken by ambulance to hospital by paramedics from the National Ambulance Service. The scene was attended by fire crews from Baltinglass and Carlow town fire station. An Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter also attended. The incident happened at Knockfield, Graney outside Castledermot village.