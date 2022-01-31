Over €16,000 worth of cocaine seized by Gardaí in Midleton

Muireann Duffy

A young man has been charged in Co Cork in relation to a drug seizure worth approximately €16,000 on Sunday.

As part of Operation Tara, an ongoing investigation targetting individuals involved in the sale and supply of drugs, Gardaí searched a man, aged in his 20s, during which they discovered a quantity of cocaine.

The man was arrested and brought to Midleton Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

During a follow-up search, suspected cocaine worth an estimated €16,000 was discovered at a property in Ballinacurra. The drugs were seized along with drug paraphernalia.

The man has since been changed in connection with the discovery and is due to appear before Midleton District Court on Thursday, February 3rd.