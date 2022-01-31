Tidy Towns stalwart Ken sends out a call for new members

By Suzanne Pender

LITTER louts are destroying the centre of Carlow town and getting away scot-free, according to a dedicated member of Carlow Tidy Towns.

Ken Tucker this week urged Carlow people to step up and join Carlow Tidy Towns to combat the escalating problem of litter in all its forms, including dog fouling and discarded facemasks.

“Our association is at the very crossroads of existence through lack of members and I as chairman am passionately appealing for new members,” stated Ken.

Carlow Tidy Towns will hold its AGM in the Seven Oaks Hotel this Thursday, 3 February, at 8pm and desperately needs new members to continue its work and taking pride in our county town.

“Our association is a cross-community group of volunteers, businesses, schools and, of course, residents from the various residential areas in our town. All are welcome, so please come and join us at our meeting and help make our town a brighter and cleaner one for us all to live in,” added Ken.

Never have the activities of Carlow Tidy Towns been more needed with litter an escalating problem, particularly in the town centre.

“It has been well documented that Tullow Street is the worst street in our town when it comes to litter and I have ample proof of that when I took a photograph of what was opposite my shop the other morning,” said Ken.

Ken referred to take-away boxes, bags, chips, and drink containers left lying on Tullow Street.

“You name it, they were all there, with a litter bin only a few yards away,” said Ken.

“I was literally disgusted and ashamed to say I was born and grew up in this town and now we have the added litter in the form of facemasks and dog fouling,” said the 91-year-old.

“I firmly believe that this is not going to get any better until we get a full-time litter warden. People get hefty car-parking fines when doing their shopping, while these litter louts get off scot-free; they should be named and shamed and heavily fined,” stated Ken.

Ken concluded by encouraging all to attend the AGM of Carlow Tidy Towns this Thursday night to ensure the survival of the association.