Two homes burgled in Hacketstown

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are appealing for information in relation two burglaries in Hacketstown on Saturday 29 January.

The first break-in took place at a house in Galvin’s Bridge, Hacketstown on Saturday between 4pm and 5pm. A black jewellery box and a wide gold bangle were taken from a bedroom in the house.

Gardaí are also investigating a burglary at a house on Slate Row in the town between 4pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday. A window at the rear of the house was forced open and some rooms were disturbed, although nothing was taken.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact them at Tullow Garda Station.