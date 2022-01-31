What the paper’s says: Monday’s front pages

Kenneth Fox

Monday’s front pages are focused on changes to the return to work, delays to the opening of the National Children’s Hospital and new improvements on developing houses.

The Irish Times leads with new advice from the Department of Employment who calls for employers to consult with their workforce on a phased return to the office.

The Irish Examiner focuses on the opening date for the National Children’s hospital and how there could be further delays.

The Echo meanwhile lead on a series of dog attacks in Cork and the threat they pose to small children and smaller pets.

The Irish Independent

The Irish Independent leads on plans to cut red tape around developing houses to meet the current demand for housing.

The Irish Daily Mail

The Irish Daily Mail focuses on an Irish celebrity who was arrested under suspicion of using a fake PCR test.

The Irish Daily Star

The Irish Daily Star focuses on the Russian navy deciding to conduct missile drills outside of Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone and the role Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney had on the decision.

The Guardian

Meanwhile, in the UK, The Guardian leads on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s latest ploy to distract from the controversy over lockdown parties.

The Independent leads on the NHS struggling to identify which workers are unvaccinated.

The Telegraph

The Telegraph similarly focuses on the NHS and how mandatory vaccines for workers are to be scrapped.

The Daily Mail leads on Boris Johnson’s vow to move faster on decoupling the UK from the EU.

The Mirror leads on Man United and England footballer Mason Greenwood being arrested by UK police over rape and sexual assault allegations.