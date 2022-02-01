Broken footpaths in Tullow a cause for concern for councillors

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW County Council will carry out a survey on the state of footpaths around Tullow, but won’t have the resources to repair damaged or broken paths in housing estates.

Cllr William Paton raised the issue about broken footpaths at the last meeting of the Tullow Municipal District, pointing out that footpaths in certain estates there were in bad repair and that it was “crucial” for the council to repair them.

Area engineer Pat Harrington replied that there were concerns about broken paths across the county, especially given the risk to people falling over and injuring themselves. He continued that the council had begun a countywide survey into the condition of paths in the “public realm”.

Cllr Paton countered that paths in housing estates, in particular council-owned estates, should be included in the survey and repair work. He added that the paths in St Patrick’s Park, Tullow were in a “terrible condition” and needed to be replaced.

Director of services Pádraig O’Gorman replied that although the survey was being carried out, the council had limited funds for the repair work. He added that they didn’t want to exclude certain areas, but the reality of the situation was that the council had to focus on the “high risk” paths first.

“The engineers will identify more paths that need work than we have money for,” he concluded.