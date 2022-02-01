Cyclist seriously injured in traffic accident

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are investigating a road traffic accident in which a car and bicycle collided, resulting in the cyclist sustaining a fractured back and finger. The collision happened on the Hacketstown Road roundabout in Carlow town on Friday 21 January at approximately 11.10am involving a red Volkswagen Polo and a cyclist. The male cyclist came off his bike and had to be brought to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. It was established that he had sustained a fractured back and a broken finger.

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the accident, or may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.